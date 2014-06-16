T.I. ft. Iggy Azalea – “No Mediocre” [Listen]

T.I. is in a great groove right now and has delivered some very solid singles as of late. This string of material continues today with “No Mediocre,” a new track featuring Iggy Azalea.

Produced by DJ Mustard, the cut is certainly radio friendly. The Kang speaks on the standard he’s to uphold, which trickles down to his women, of course. “Bad mamacitas, ain’t want no mediocre/ Don’t want no mediocre/ Won’t hit no mediocre,” he spits on the bouncy production.

Azalea adds a sexually charged verse of her own that makes the record a bit more inclusive.

“No Mediocre” is the latest single from T.I.’s upcoming Paperwork LP. We’re still hoping that his Young Thug-assisted record, “About The Money,” catches, but if not, this is worthy follow-up. Share your thoughts on the song in the comments.

Photo: YouTube