Artist Draws Simpsons-Inspired Caricatures Of Kanye West & Kim Kardashian [Photos]

Pop culture favorites have been reimagined in the form of characters from The Simpsons before. But this collections of Matt Groening-inspired illustrations comes from the mind of artist aleXsandro Palombo, who used newlyweds Kanye West and Kim Kardashian as his subjects.

Palombo drew inspiration from some of the couple’s most publicized moments, including the Vogue magazine cover and Kardashian’s infamous white bathing suit selfie. Each image comes with a little comedic, which is to be expected from anything related to the popular animated series.

Hit the gallery after the jump to see what hi-jinks Kanye West and Kim Kardashian would get into in fictional Springfield.

Photo aleXsandro Palombo

