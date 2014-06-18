N.W.A Biopic Straight Outta Compton Gets Release Date, Official Cast Photo [Photos]

Barely a day removed from announcing the new cast members for the parts of Dr. Dre and Eazy-E, the Straight Outta Compton film crew have followed up with a blockbuster revelation.

The release date for the film.

Ice Cube took it upon himself to carry out the distinctive honor of pulling the proverbial cloth from over the exhibit. “Finally found the cast for the NWA movie,” he tweeted. “Me, Gary Gray, Dre w/Cube, Eazy & Dre #StraightOuttaCompton coming 8/14/15.

Pictured in front of Cube was his son, O’Shea Jackson and standing in front of the Friday director was the new Eazy-E, Jason Mitchell. It was intially reported worldwide that actor Marcus Callender was to assume the role of Dr. Dre but as it’s been discovered, Corey Hawkins actually got the part.

Hawkins is a classically trained actor being a graduate of The Juilliard School and starring in the 2013 Broadway edition of Romeo & Juliet. His film credits include being shown opposite of Liam Neeson in 2013’s Non-Stop.

As for the filling in the blanks for the rest of the N.W.A posse, the verdict is still to be announced as Cube pointed out, “Still looking for our MC Ren and DJ Yella.”

Mark the date on August 14, 2015 date on your calendar and check out the official cast photo at your leisure on the next page.

