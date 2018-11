Common has a shiny new record deal with Def Jam and he just dropped a new video for his latest single, “Kingdom,” featuring Vince Staples.

The gritty visual was directed by Hype Williams, and plays out more like a short film. The soul-drenched “Kingdom” is an ode to Common’s Chicago hometown and will be appearing on his new album, Nobody’s Smiling, due out July 22.

Watch the “Kingdom” video below.