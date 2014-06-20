CLOSE
Chinx ft. French Montana – “The Silence” [Listen]

Chinx (please don’t say the Drugz) didn’t include all of the fixings on his Cocaine Riot 4 mixtape. But that isn’t a bad thing, as he opened up the vault to release a freebie record titled “The Silence,” featuring French Montana.

Together, the Coke Boys duo are usually good for a quality street anthem. Though this record is much too slow to fit that bill, it’s definitely worth a listen. Credit that to the melancholy captured in Harry Fraud’s hypnotizing production.

French contributed a verse and one of his patented melodic choruses to the effort. Chinx anchors the cut with a punchline-filled verse of gritty testimony.

Give “The Silence” a listen below. Let us know if Chinx should have put the song on Cocaine Riot 4 in the comments.

Photo: Instagram

