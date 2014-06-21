Kanye West Gives Surprise Performance At Dave Chappelle’s NYC Show [Video]

Dave Chappelle graced the Radio City Music Hall stage for a third consecutive night, but this time, he had a major guest in Kanye West surprise fans with a performance.

The longtime friend of the comedian turned the packed venue on its ear with live renditions of “New Slaves,” “Gold Digger,” and “Jesus Walks.” To say that attendees were in a frenzy would be keeping it lightly, and in a way the moment felt like things between West and Chappelle had come full circle.

Just a week ago, Chappelle discussed his first encounter with West on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. A decade later, both superstars are at dynamically different points in their careers.

See footage of the musical moment below.

[via Miss Info]

—

Photo: Instagram