Jay Z & Beyoncé’s “On The Run” Projected To Be 2nd Most Successful Tour

Jay Z and Beyoncé's "On The Run" tour is projected to be the second highest-grossing tour ever.

While several media outlets haven’t let facts get in the way of a good story, numbers are speaking a more glaring truth. With only a week left ’til the kick off show in Miami’s SunLife Stadium, the tour is slated to sell almost one million tickets, and gross nearly $100 million. At that rate, the tour would be the second most successful tour of all time based on the revenue that each show amasses.

While $100 million would not put On The Run at the head of the list of all-time grossing tours, it would place it in rarified air for gross revenue per show. With the tally for the upcoming One Direction Tour still to be calculated, the 10th all-time grossing tour belongs to Bruce Springsteen’s Wrecking Ball Tour, which grossed $314 million across 112 dates, or $2,803,571 per show. The number one all-time grossing tour was U2’s 360 tour, which grossed $736 million across 110 dates, or $6,694,000 per show. If On The Run cracks $100 million in gross sales, as Ticketmaster says it is on pace to do, they’d be the clear number two, with around $5,000,000 in gross sales per show.

