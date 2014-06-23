Think Like A Man Too Tops Box Office, Stars Attend American Black Film Festival [Photos]

Kevin Hart is officially a box-office heavyweight.

Taye Diggs recently alluded to Hollywood holding out funding for “Black movies” until to the one before it did financially well, mainly referring to Sony Pictures’ Think Like a Man Too.

Well Diggs can take solace knowing that Hart and his band of returning African-American stars beat out the reigning champ 22 Jump Street to take the #1 spot this past weekend.

Via The Wrap:

The Tim Story-directed bachelors-and-bachelorettes romp took in $30 million to push Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill’s R-rated buddy cop bromance, last weekend’s top film, into second place with $29 million. The tally for the PG-13-rated “Think Like a Man Too” gave Hart his second No. 1 movie this year, but it came in under the $33.6 million debut haul of the original “Think Like a Man” in 2012. Hart has a huge social media following, which gives his films added potential for breakout box-office performances, but that didn’t materialize. The opening is well under the $41.5 million the last Story-Hart collaboration, “Ride Along,” managed in January, but more than the $25.6 million debut of “About Last Night,” another battle-of-the-sexes comedy featuring Michael Ealy and Regina Hall, who also star in “Think Like a Man Too.” “Think Like a Man Too” played overwhelmingly African-American (75 percent) and female (63 percent) and 41 percent of the audience was under the age of 30. Moviegoers gave it an “A-” CinemaScore, liking it much more than the critics who have it at just 22 percent fresh on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie has been highly promoted including co-star Terrence J returning to his old stomping grounds of 106 & Park and much of the cast and rappers alike, attending the 2014 American Black Film Festival.

Scroll through the pages below to see the pictures of the event which featured appearances from T.I., Black Twitter 100 royal couple Fabolous and Emily B., Ice T and Coco.

