Jay Z & Beyoncé Rehearse For “On The Run” Tour [Photos]

Jay Z and Beyoncé have been relatively quiet, considering all the rumors surrounding their marriage and family matters.

But one thing’s been made clear. The Carters have bigger things to tend to, like rehearsals for their first ever joint tour. The musical pair recently shared a slew of photos showing Hov and Bey doing their thing on stage, respectively. Can’t say we aren’t the least bit intrigued to witness the outcome.

While rumors have speculated that the tour has not sold out any of its shows, Forbes debunked hearsay by proving the excursion is on its way to be the second most successful tour of all time. Numbers don’t lie.

The tour kicks off this Wednesday (June 25) at the Sun Life Stadium in Miami, FL. Peep rehearsal photos on the following pages.

Photos: Benjamin Combs

