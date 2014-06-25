CLOSE
Billboard Slams LeBron James, Praises Tim Duncan [Photo]

A San Antonio billboard paid big bucks to praise their own Tim Duncan, while slamming Miami Heat’s LeBron James.

Because a tweet was not enough, the city of San Antonio went the commercial route to announce to the world what they think about King James.

The billboard advertisement displays the faces of Duncan and James inside the words “Loyalty” and “Royalty,” respectively. Wedged in between is a greater than sign.

Ouch. What happens if Bron Bron returns to Heat Nation?


