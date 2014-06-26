Iggy Azalea To Re-Release The New Classic

Iggy Azalea is one of the most popular rappers of the planet in 2014, but outside of her chart-topping single “Fancy,” the entire album didn’t really match the buzz she created.

Record labels have tactics for situations like these and Def Jam Records is set the re-release the Aussie MC’s debut LP with a few new songs.

According to Take40, the reissued version is slated to drop on September 17 and will feature five or six additional records.

Aside from the hit “Fancy,” the album also yielded three other singles in “Work,” “Bounce” and “Change Your Life,” which all saw moderate success in the United Kingdom.

Azalea has also been very ubiquitous outside her own solo success this year. She recently collaborated with the likes of T.I. and Ariana Grande and has found her relationship with NBA player Nick Young the subject of much TMZ fodder.

The New Classic peaked on the US Billboard 200 at #3 and topped the US Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

