Jermaine Dupri, Ne-Yo & Mike WiLL Made It Honored At ASCAP Awards [Photos]

On Thursday night (June 26), Mike Will Made It alongside his publishing firm Warner/Chappell Music won big. The hit-making producer was crowned songwriter of the year, while Warner/Chappell snagged publisher of the year at the 27th annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards.

The swanky affair took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, CA and also featured special presentations that honored recording artist and super producer Jermaine Dupri and singer-songwriter Ne-Yo.

As the evening’s highlight, a dapper Dupri took home the illustrious Founders Award. Following in the footsteps of former recipients Quincy Jones and Steve Wonder, Dupri was overwhelmed with joy. Earlier in the evening Ne-Yo accepted the Golden Note Award from ASCAP VP of Rhythm & Soul/Urban Music, Nicole George-Middleton.

Warner/Chappell Music songwriters in total took home 21 Most Performed Songs awards, seven of which Mike Will Made It composed (including “Bandz a Make Her Dance,” “Pour It Up” and “Body Party”). Kendrick Lamar garnered five, including “Poetic Justice” and “Swimming Pools (Drank),” and Jay Z four, including “Holy Grail,” co-written with No ID, Justin Timberlake, The-Dream and Timbaland.

Special performers included Mario, Jennifer Hudson, Bow Wow and Usher.

