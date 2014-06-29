Eminem’s Daughter Graduates High School With Honors, Heading To Michigan State

Eminem is the the proud father of a high school graduate. The Detroit rapper’s daughter, Hailie, has graduated Summa Cum Laude from Chippewa Valley High School in Clinton, MI.

Reports the New York Daily News:

He once rapped about how “proud” he was of his daughter.

And Eminem must now be bursting with fatherly happiness after seeing his daughter Hailie graduated high school with the highest honors.

The 18-year-old achieved Summa Cum Laude status given to those who achieve a 3.9 or above Grade Point Average at her school in Clinton, Michigan.

Hailie thanked her parents for helping her succeed at school.

Asked by the school’s website to name her most important influences, Hailie said: “My mother and father are because they have pushed me to be the person I am and have given me all the support to achieve what I have.”