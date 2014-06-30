Busta Rhymes ft. Eminem – “Calm Down” [Listen]

Busta Rhymes teased “Calm Down,” a collaborative track with Eminem, with comic book-inspired artwork last week. But the wait is finally over, as the cut arrives today.

There’s no space for a chorus on this audible clash of the titans. Bussa Buss and Slim Shady instead wax poetics on production by Scoop Deville that samples House of Pain’s 90s classic “Jump Around.” Sonically, the cut was promised to be a scorcher, but the rhyming duo match that energy with their respective verses.

Busta channels his inner dungeon dragon to open the cut, while Eminem plays the closer with an equally lyrical verse.

Look for “Calm Down” to appear on Busta Rhymes’ forthcoming E.L.E. 2 LP. Purchase the song via iTunes. Stream it below

Photo: Instagram