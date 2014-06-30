Common – “Speak My Piece” [Listen]

Common hasn’t churned out many bad projects during his lengthy career, and Nobody’s Smiling looks like it’ll be another notch on his belt. As the official tracklist circulates the Internets, he’s delivered a new track called “Speak My Piece” for fans to dig into.

Anytime The Chicago lyricist connects with Dion (b.k.a. No I.D.), the record is sure to be worth a listen. This time, the dynamic duo conjured up a knocking tune with all the fixings. Credit that to a Notorious B.I.G. sample, and more importantly, lyrics from Com Sense that break down into short stories.

Again, it’s sounds like Nobody’s Smiling, due to release July 22, will be a solid album. It will feature guest appearances from Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, Lil Herb, Vince Staples, and more. Stream “Speak My Piece” below.

Photo: FayesVision/WENN.com