Cam’ron & A$AP Mob Appear In GQ’s “Harlem Reshuffled” Spread [Photos]

From Dame Dash’s #HarlemSticksTogether campaign to the pages of GQ, The Diplomats own Cam’ron and Uptown’s new clique on the block, A$AP Mob, consistently put on for the neighborhood that bred them.

The renowned magazine created a spread called “Harlem Reshuffled,” featuring numerous creatives that breathe life into one of the more historical sections of New York City. Representing Hip-Hop are the aforementioned rappers and Killa’s significant other JuJu. All dressed to the nines, separate photos show both parties garbed in fine haberdashery by Brunello Cucinelli, John Varvatos, Prada, Gucci, Balenciaga and more.

Proven to be jacks of all trades, the respective rappers can throw on fresh digs and release quality music to boot. Cam’ron debuted his First Of The Month Vol. 1 EP today (July 1) and A$AP Mob are readying their upcoming L.O.R.D. compilation album, due to release soon.

Photo: GQ/Sebastian Kim

