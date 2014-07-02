Puff Daddy, Meek Mill & French Montana – “We Dem Boyz (Remix)” [Video]

When Puff Daddy is involved, you can rest assured that stunting in some form or fashion will soon follow. Alongside Meek Mill and French Montana, the mogul shows viewers how it’s done in the visual for their “We Dem Boyz (Remix).”

Directed by Eif Rivera, the varying scenes are pretty much a big party sponsored by Ciroc. This fuels the trio of rappers to engage in all of the typical rapper clichés. The spirit of vintage Bad Boy is seriously alive in this treatment.

The “We Dem Boyz (Remix)” serves it purpose, as does the video, which fans can watch below. Stream the clip and give us your thoughts on it in the comments.

—

Photo: Revolt