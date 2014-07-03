Eminem’s Upcoming Pay-Per-View Rap Battle Is A Must-See [Video]

You may not be up to speed with underground rappers, but the newest ad for Eminem’s pay-per-view battle rap event shows that Total Slaughter is a must-see for every Hip-Hop fan.

The three-minute trailer makes Total Slaughter look like a battle for the ages where two titans –– battle rap king Hollow Da Don and veteran Joe Budden of Slaughterhouse –– go toe to toe for the title. The match, scheduled for July 12, 2014, is already causing major buzz over the Internets.

The accompanying webseries The Road to Total Slaughter where Slaughterhouse judges a tournament that decides how the rest of the competition unfolds, can be watched on WatchLOUD.com. Arsonal (Newark, NJ), Aye Verb (St. Louis, MO), Big T (Chicago, IL), Cortez (Brooklyn, NY), Daylyt (Watts, CA), Dizaster (Los Angeles, CA), Marv Won (Detroit, MI) and Math Hoffa (Brooklyn, NY) make up the inaugural contenders.

Peep the latest teaser for Total Slaughter below. Will you be watching?

