KimYe’s New Side Business Will Make Them Millions

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are turning their gargantuan newly renovated Bel-Air mansion into a seriously lucrative side hustle. The Wests have decided to sell their California home estate and make their foray into the house-flipping market.

Reports TMZ:

Kim and Kanye bought an $11 million mansion in Bel Air last year and did a major redo. Their plan going in was to live in it, but sources connected with the couple tell us … they’ve been told they could make millions if they sell it so, like Ellen, they’re saying ‘Why not?”

But this won’t just be a one off. We’re told Kim and Kanye enjoyed the renovation process so much they’ve decided to make it a side business. Their plan is to renovate several houses/estates a year.

As far as their current living situation goes, KimYe are content living with Kris Jenner.


