The Combat Jack Show: The Common Episode [Listen]

Common, who’s currently rolling out his Nobody’s Smiling LP, due July 22, visited The Combat Jack Show during a recent trip to New York City. Over 20 years entrenched in Hip-Hop culture, the seasoned MC had much to discuss.

Per Combat Jack:

90 minutes wasn’t enough time. On the eve of releasing his tenth album ‘Nobody’s Smiling’, Common revisits his days growing up in Chicago, being inspired by Michael Jordan, house music, Chicago mayor Harold Washington, Rev. Jeremiah Wright and how this album addresses the current plight of black on black crime in the windy city. Also, what it means to reunite with No I.D., being haunted by the ghost of Emmett Til and the very real and deep mystical powers of the phenomena known as “Badu Box”. So much wasn’t covered, 90 minutes wasn’t enough, but you won’t hear this type of Common interview anywhere else on the planet.

Separately, Com’ Sense released a new cut called “Diamonds,” featuring Big Sean, that captures a lot of what he and Combat Jack discussed. Peep the track after streaming the interview below.

Photo: Instagram