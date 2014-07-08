DJ Infamous ft. Big K.R.I.T. & Yo Gotti – “Somethin Right” [Listen]

Southern rap reigns supreme on a cut DJ Infamous masterminded. Titled “Somethin Right,” the record features Big K.R.I.T. and Yo Gotti.

Because Krizzle produced the tune and delivers the chorus, it sounds a lot like a solo record. A repetitive sample is treated with hi-hats, thumping drums, and all of the other bells and whistles you’d expect from material with the Mississippi rapper’s name attached. The CMG founder contributed a verse full of his patented street lines using “that old Gotti” flow.

Lend an ear to DJ Infamous’ trunk rattler, “Something Right,” below. Share your thoughts in the comments.

