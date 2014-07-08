Earl Sweatshirt Cancels Festival Dates, Promises New LP [Photo]

Coming off of a grueling summer touring schedule, Earl Sweatshirt has been forced to cancel upcoming festival dates due to health issues.

The Odd Future member took to Twitter to break the news. “I sincerely apologize to any of y’all who planned to see me at these next couple festival dates. Due to lack of self maintenance …..,” he wrote before continuing, “i had to press eject on the tour.” Sweatshirt says his time on the road has led to mental and physical exhaustion, add to reaffirm the latter, he explained that he weighs “a fraction of what he’s supposed to.”

The announcement follows Sweatshirt’s performance at the Wireless Festival last weekend. Cancelled shows include Openair Fraudenfeld and Montreux Jazz in Switzerland, Splash Festival in Germany, Les Ardentes in Belgium, T In The Park in England, Pemberton Music Festival in Canada, Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago and FYF Fest in Los Angeles.

Fortunately, there’s some light at the end of the tunnel. Sweatshirt confirmed that he’ll be working on a follow up album to 2013’s Doris while he recuperates. Stay tuned for news on the project’s proper release date.

We wish Earl Sweatshirt well. In the meantime, see his tweets on the following pages.

[Spotted at Miss Info]

—

Photo: Instagram

