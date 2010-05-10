Sheek Louch Officially On The Def Jam Roster

REALSHEEKLOUCH Ya boy just signed a new deal…y’all can call me Donnie Def Jam now!!

It now looks as though D-Block is trying to have a Def Jam takeover with the announcement from Sheek Louch that he is officially Def Jam.

With Jadakiss already riding shotgun, Louch has now sealed his deal as a solo artist and stepped out on the independent label.

Well, with Kiss and Louch, is it only a matter of time before Styles P packs his bags for Def Jam? Could this also be one of the deals that were offered for the L.O.X. and their upcoming album New L.O.X. Order?

Only time will tell, but any news from the trio is good news when it’s about the music.