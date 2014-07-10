Curren$y – “House Shoes” [Video]

Curren$y is one of the hardest working guys in Hip-Hop, and his ability to debut new songs by the mound is proof. He’s followed up his film style visual for tracks from The Drive-In Theatre with a new treatment for “House Shoes.”

Spitta’s patented playeristic bars remain in tact on this release. “Jumping out a Bentley in some house shoes right in front yo b*tch,” he chants on the chorus. However, the accompanying clip isn’t as cinematic as his last. This time the New Orleans native gives a behind the scenes look of him in the studio with producer Thelonius Martin.

Look for Curren$y to release Pilot Talk 3 hopefully sooner in later. But in the meantime, fans can download The Drive-In Theatre after watching “House Shoes” below.

—

Photo: