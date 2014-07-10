B.o.B ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Drunk AF” [Video]

Now that B.o.B’s No Genres 2 mixtape is circulating through the Internets, he’s wasted no time delivering supporting content. That said, the Hustle Gang rapper has debuted a visual for “Drunk AF,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

Bobby Ray and the West Coast singer-songwriter take the show on the road with a few attractive women in tow. With the assistance of libations and greenery, the duo have a night on the town that they’re sure to discuss the following morning.

No Genres 2 features 14 new records by the ATLien and dons features from T.I., Kevin Gates, Mila J, and more. Download it here after streaming the video for “Drunk AF” below.

[via Revolt]

—

Photo: Revolt TV