Common Explains Brilliance Behind Working With Top-Notch Producers On The Truth [Video]

In the latest episode of The Truth, Common talks paying homage to his hometown of Chicago with his 10th studio album Nobody’s Smiling, adapting to the ever-evolving world of music, and the brilliance behind working with the best producers in the industry.

“If [I’m] building a house, I’m going to get the best plumber, the best electrician, you know? I’m going to get the best interior designer,” explains Common. “I’m not going to try and do it all.”

Common particularly discusses his thorough relationship with long-time producer-executive No. I.D. amid subject matters ranging from the growing violence in Chi-town to art and how it can impact societies across the globe.

Peep the full interview in the video below.

