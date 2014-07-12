Eminem & Dr. Dre Perform Medley Of Hits At Wembley Stadium [Video]

Eminem performed for a packed house at London’s Wembley Stadium, making him the first ever rapper to do so. This honor didn’t come without it’s share of surprises, including a rare performance by Dr. Dre.

Danny Brown and Odd Future opened the show. Then came Em’s turn to rip the stage for a whopping 90 minutes. He left no stone unturned from his discography of hits, which includes fan favorites like “Without Me,” “Real Slim Shady,” and “Stan.”

During Dre’s time on stage he performed medley of “Still D.R.E.,” “Next Episode,” “Nuthin’ but a G Thang,” and “Forgot About Dre.”

See footage of Eminem and Dr. Dre below. More from his performance can be seen on the following pages.

—

Photo:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »