Kanye West Said He Likes To “Avoid Airports At All Costs” In Failed Reality TV Pilot [VIDEO]

Kanye West has always kept his appearance on Keeping Up With The Kardashians to a relative minimum. But newly unearthed footage reveals that when it comes to reality television, he’s an old pro. 

Reports TMZ:

Kanye West is NOT a reluctant member of reality television … quite the opposite, he was actively involved in reality TV even before he hooked up with Kim Kardashian.

TMZ got hold of a failed pilot from 2010 — starring Kanye’s travel agent Brett Grolsch … the self-proclaimed travel agent to the stars.  The pilot is awful, but there’s a big scene with none other than Kanye, schooling the agent on his choice of European flights to the U.S.  

And speaking of flying … Kanye has some revealing things to say on why he hates airports … the place that has repeatedly gotten him in serious legal trouble.

A reality show about a travel agent? Struggle.

Yeezy’s commentary on avoiding fan interaction is kind of hilarious, though. Watch below.

