Danny Brown Brings Out A$AP Rocky At Wembley Stadium [Video]

Wembley Stadium in London was a hub for Hip-Hop over the weekend, during which Eminem headlined shows. But that wasn’t all, because fellow Detroit native and opening act, Danny Brown, had a surprise in tow on Saturday (July 12).

Brown called A$AP Rocky to the stage to assist him with “1 Train,” a posse cut from the A$AP Mob rapper’s 2013 debut Long.Live.A$AP. The crowds emphatic reaction said it all, as the duo delivered their energetic bars over the haunting Hit-Boy-produced beat.

On Friday night (July 11), Eminem surprised fans by bring out Dr. Dre to perform a medley of their collaborative and his solo hit songs. Peep that footage here.

A recap of Danny Brown and A$AP Rocky’s performance can be found below. Give us your thoughts in the comments.

[Spotted at Rap Radar]

Photo: YouTube

