Action Bronson Raps Inside Of A Porta Potty [Video]

An Action Bronson show is as unpredictable as it’s entertaining. The Queen rapper’s stage dived, thrown rowdy fans into the crowd, and has even engaged in fisticuffs in the past, but he took it to another level at the Ottawa Bluesfest.

At recent shows, it’s been custom for Bronsolino to travel into the crowd and abroad during performances. This time he took his talents to a stationary latrine, otherwise known as a porta potty, while he spit lyrics from his Dr. Lector track “Shiraz.”

Needless to say that onlookers loved every moment of Bronson’s antics. It’s unclear if his trip to the bathroom was for personal use or entertainment purposes.

See footage of Action Bronson’s time on and off stage at the Ottawa Bluesfest below.

[Spotted at P&P]

—

Photo: YouTube