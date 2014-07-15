Back To The Future: Chris Brown Rocks A Conk [Photos]

Chris Brown hopped in his time machine to get his hair done, then traveled back to 2014 just in time to confuse us all. That’s right, Brown has yet another new look and this time he’s “taking it back to the 1930s.”

Brown is now rocking a permed-and-laid hairdo, commonly known as a conk (i.e. Malcolm Little’s hairstyle of choice before he changed his life around). He posted a flick of the hair on Instagram yesterday and as you can guess, the reviews are mixed.

El Debarge is probably somewhere wondering who stole his entire identity, while the rest of us just don’t know what to make of Breezy’s new hair direction.

It is his head though, he can do what he wants, and maybe the look is for a video, or photo shoot. Maybe he doesn’t actually plan on going outside in full conk-mode, but if he does, it wouldn’t be the first time he rocked a throwback look. Brown actually pulls a lot of inspiration from yesteryear.

Peep a some of his old-school looks, and reactions to his ’30s hair in the gallery below.

— Photos: Instagram/Twitter

