Jay Electronica Questions Music Industry’s I.Q., Calls Out Drake, Kendrick Lamar & More [Photos]

Jay Electronica has been on a Twitter tear since blazing the stage at the 2014 Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival over the weekend. His first batch of tweets were celebratory flicks from his guest laden performance, but in the aftermath came commentary about the state of the music industry.

“The I.Q. of the entire music industry and the world in general is at an all time low. #AcceptYourOwnAndBeYourself,” Jay Elect tweeted. He extended his critiques to 97 percent of the artists in music as a whole, who he says “are making songs about absolutely nothing.”

Now, this isn’t the first time that the New Orleans born lyricist has gone on a Twitter tangent, nor is it a new accusation to hear from an MC. For that very reason, many were quick to shoot down his message and order him to find a studio, stat. But Electronica had a witty quip about that too.

“What would you rather, 20 albums about nothing or 1 song about something real genuine good and true? #SmartenUp #The MatrixHasYou,” he wrote.

Interestingly enough, Electronica posted a few more images, but he mentioned rappers like Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Wale and Drake in the mentions. It’s unclear if this was charge for these artists to do more or an act of admiration.

Most of the aforementioned tweets have since been deleted. But feel free to see them in the gallery after the jump.

