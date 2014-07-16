Cam’ron ft. Nicki Minaj & Yummy – “So Bad” [Video]

Life comes at you fast and so do new music videos apparently. Less than 24 hours after debuting “So Bad,” featuring Nicki Minaj and Yummy, Cam’ron returns with a treatment.

The Harlem rapper attempts to purchase a house in the hills alongside his girlfriend JuJu and some friends, but things get sticky when he has to speak with Nicki, who owns the place. It appears that the two rappers how some sort of history, which plays out in their verses and on screen.

Presented by Complex, the vid is chocked full of cheesy visual effects and some matching product placement, but it’s often hilarious. Credit that in part to the ill two-step that Killa Cam flexes sporadically.

Look for “So Bad” to appear on Cam’ron’s First Of The Month Vol. 2 EP, due out in August. Peep the clip below.

