Casey Veggies ft. Iamsu! – “BackFlip” [Listen]

Casey Veggies has been on a roll lately. Today, he debuts a third new record in recent days in “BackFlip,” featuring Iamsu!.

Produced by Su, the cut dons that Bay Area bounce and mellow piano keys. The Roc Nation rapper adapts to the sound with a braggadocios verse. But then again, Veggies has always been pretty versatile when adapting his rhyming style to his more experimental production choices.

Suzy contributes a proper chorus to match his guest verse. “Let the money make her do a backflip/ Do it for the team, homie that’s it/ We used to put money in the mattress/ We do it all the time, no practice,” he chants.

The cut can definitely move a party, but it’s different in feel than Young Veggies’ “The Boy.” Stream “BackFlip” below. Share your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: