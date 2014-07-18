Drake Throws Epic ESPY After Party [Photos]

Drake reportedly took the phrase, “After the show, it’s the after party,” to new heights after successfully hosting the 2014 ESPY Awards.

TMZ reports that the OVO rapper invited athletes and celebs to celebrate the night at the lavish home of Mohamed Hadid, a renowned Los Angeles real estate mogul. The likes of Blake Griffin, Colin Kaepernick, Johnny Manziell, Mack Maine, Jessica Alba, and more were spotted entering the premises.

The mansion is worth over $50 million dollar and sits on more than two acres of land, so attendees had more than enough room to play.

See TMZ’s video from the soiree below. Images from the event and a detailed look at Hadid’s not-so-humble abode can be seen on the following pages.

—

Photo: YouTube

