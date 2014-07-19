Dame Dash Blasts Kanye West For Not Supporting Kareem “Biggs “Burke [Video]

For a second time in recent months, Dame Dash didn’t hold his tongue when discussing a lack of support for an incarcerated Kareem “Biggs” Burke during a recent appearance on Shade 45’s VIP Saturdays. In fact, he specifically mentioned Kanye West, who the former Roc-A-Fella CEO went to bat for when no one else would.

Dash’s mention of West came in context to his thoughts of the Chicago rapper early in his career. “Kanye didn’t have the survival skills that he has to have,” he said. “Kanye’s built completely different than everyone in Roc-A-Fella.”

Dash continued, “Also, I’m a little tight with Kanye cause he hasn’t reached out to Biggs. I don’t like that sh*t. So, Kanye holler at me. I don’t like that.”

Dash recalled that it what his then partner who made him privy to his potential star power. “It’s terrible…Biggs was the one that really was like ‘Yo Dame, pay attention to what Kanye’s doing. Make sure you send him that music,’” he recalled. “You know what I mean? So, it’s just not—No one’s reaching back. And I just—Certain ni**as have. And that’s why I’m not calling everybody up, but Kanye hasn’t.”

