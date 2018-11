Chicago MC and Def Jam signee Common‘s new album, Nobody’s Smiling, is in stores Tuesday, July 22. But, instead of searching for a bootleg, you can stream the project legitimately below.

Executive produced by No I.D. What more do you need to know?

Pre-order Nobody’s Smiling via iTunes.

No Fear by Barrelhousebklyn on Mixcloud

—

Photo: Def Jam