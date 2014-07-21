Drake & Chris Brown Working On New Project [Video]

Last week, Drake and Chris Brown confirmed their long-simmering beef was squashed when a photo showing the two inside a studio surfaced the Internets.

It was further established that the rapper and crooner let bygones be bygones when Breezy played a funny role in one of Drizzy’s skits during the 2014 Espy Awards.

Today, TMZ helps to further prove that only good can come from these global superstars as they kiss and make up (so to speak, of course). In a recent chat with Mally Mall, the Hip-Hop producer claimed to help Drake and Chris come together at his house in Las Vegas. In few words, he also revealed that what the two are currently crafting up is pure fire, calling it “dope sh*t.”

Peep the interview below.

Photo: TMZ