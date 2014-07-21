Wiz Khalifa, Juicy J, & Ty Dolla $ign – “Shell Shocked” [Listen]

Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign have found a pretty solid collaborative energy as of late. With “You & Your Friends” in rotation, the duo invite Juicy J to make the cypher complete on their second release of the day “Shell Shocked.”

The song appears on the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles soundtrack. Energetic production by Kill The Noise and Madsonik sets the tone for the trio to kick rhymes and sing lyrics that parallel the film’s story line.

“Shell Shocked” is available for purchase on iTunes tomorrow (July 22). Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles hits theaters on August 8. Stream the cut below.

[via Complex]

Photo: Instagram