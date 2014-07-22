Doggy Dog World: 15 Women Linked To Bow Wow [Photos]

When you’re considered a child star, you either go on to see your career spawn long enough for you to marry the struggle or watch your flame burn out in a pile of candle wax.

Bow Wow is going by his government name Shad Moss these days in efforts to signify his career progression. While that idea didn’t necessary go over too well, the full-time 106 & Park host, part-time rapper is still keeping his brand going strong.

During a recent taping of Nick Cannon’s long-thriving Wild ‘N Out, Bow Wow was faced with the hilarious TMI situation of deciding which one of his famous girlfriends, Angela Simmons and Ciara gave the best oral sex. Although he didn’t make a clear-cut decision, he definitely appeared to relish in the fact that both ladies had blessed the pup in a past lifetime.

Which got us to wondering, seeing that Mr. Wow has been formally in the game since he was 11-years-old, his experience with the ladies has always been a side story within itself.

After a quick perusal through our archives, we discovered a lengthy list of Bow Wow girlfriends we’re sure you know by instant facial recognition. A few were swirled through the rumor mill and others were 100% on the money.

Check them out in the numbered gallery below. Sometimes you don’t need to teach an old dog new tricks. You just feed them a different bone.

