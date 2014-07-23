Watch Drake & Lil Wayne’s Street Fighter-Inspired Tour Trailer

Drake and Lil Wayne are getting ready to hit the road on August 8 for their joint Drake vs. Lil Wayne tour.

The trek’s Street Fighter-themed trailer characterizes Lil Wayne as Sage and Drake as Protégé as the two are about to engage in a YMCMB face-off.

The only thing that would make this any better is a guest appearance from Nicki Minaj as Chun-Li! How epic would that be?

Peep the teaser below and the dates for the tour on the following page.

