CLOSE
HomeNews

Watch Drake & Lil Wayne’s Street Fighter-Inspired Tour Trailer

Leave a comment

Drake and Lil Wayne are getting ready to hit the road on August 8 for their joint Drake vs. Lil Wayne tour.

The trek’s Street Fighter-themed trailer characterizes Lil Wayne as Sage and Drake as Protégé as the two are about to engage in a YMCMB face-off.

The only thing that would make this any better is a guest appearance from Nicki Minaj as Chun-Li! How epic would that be?

Peep the teaser below and the dates for the tour on the following page.

Photo: Vimeo

Tour

1 2Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close