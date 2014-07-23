Busta Rhymes Reveals Departure From Cash Money [Video]

In an interesting turn of events, Busta Rhymes announced that his upcoming LP, E.L.E. 2, will not release under the Cash Money/YMCMB umbrella during a recent appearance on Shade 45’s Sway on the Morning show.

Bussa Buss cited creative differences as the reason for his departure. “For me, with this particular project and all of the sacrifice that went into it — recording the album for five years,” Busta said before continuing, “I lose Chris Lighty making this album. I lose my father making this album. The sh*t I was putting into this album, I’m not compromising my vision for it.”

Clearly charged by passion and emotion, the Brooklyn rapper wasn’t willing to budge to any of the label’s requests. “If I feel like if, in the slightest way, we ain’t facilitating everything necessary for the vision to be seen through and executed in the way that I’ve been envisioning this sh*t for the last five years, let me live and die in my own own inequity,” he explained.

On a lighter note, Busta says that he and Birdman are on amicable terms, and that the New Orleans mogul actually gave him his blessing. Hear the full story at the 9:30 mark in the clip below.

Photo: YouTube