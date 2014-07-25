Common Departs From G.O.O.D Music

In a special edition of MTV RapFix with Sway Calloway, Common delved into the making of Nobody’s Smiling, revealing it was created with the help of longtime producer friend No I.D.

The Chicago rapper disclosed the details on the recording process of his newly released 10th studio album, touching on why Kanye had nothing to do with the project. In short, Com is no longer doing business with the G.O.O.D Music label.

Signed under No I.D.’s Atrium Recordings, Common understood the life changes and business moves Mr. West is currently undergoing. As such, he needed to go where his music was going to be made a priority.

Common made clear there’s no hard feelings between the two, making note that his relationship with Kanye is more important than music.

See the interview below. Nobody’s Smiling in stores now.

Get More: Music News

—

Photo: Instagram