Lloyd Banks Unleashes Remix to “Beamer, Benz Or Bentley”

Igniting his return into the ring of Hip-Hop with the explosive hit, “Beamer, Benz Or Bentley”, Lloyd Banks has used his time away

Creating a surge amongst other rappers, there have been countless versions stemming from “Honda, Nissan, Chevy” to “Gucci, Louie, Fendi”.

As in any other situation, it only makes sense to continue riding the wave of success and place another spin on the hit.

Recruiting Jadakiss, Ludacris, Yo Gotti and The-Dream, Banks double’s up on the serving to present the official remix to “Beamer, Benz Or Bently”

What are your thoughts on Lloyd Bank’s remix???

