Future – “Coupe” [Video]

Noisey premieres a visual for Future’s “Coupe,” a track that appeared on Adult Swim’s singles series.

The animated treatment definitely isn’t made for kids. The Atlanta rapper (though it looks nothing like him) is the protagonist of the tale and he cruises the town in an old school whip. Viewers are with him every step of the way as he engages to all type of tomfoolery to the sounds of the booming instrumental.

“Coupe” will be downloadable free of charge on Monday, July 28, via the Adult Swim website. Peep the entertaining video for the cut below.

Photo: YouTube