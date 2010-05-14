Jay-Z Teams Up With Skull Candy For New Headphones

Jay-Z and his Roc Nation emblem are teaming up with audio enhancement company, Skull Candy to release a new line of headphones.

Jay and Skull Candy made the announcement Thursday and plan to release their “Aviator” headphones as the first product from their partnership.

Speaking on his new ties to the company, Jay released a statement saying,

“Our passion is creating amazing music….We’re dedicated to delivering the best in live performances. Now with the Roc Nation / Skullcandy partnership, we’re offering the best way for people to experience the soundtrack of their lives.”



The Aviator headphones are said to feature polycarbonate headphone cups, plush memory foam ear cushions and premium materials.

Additionally the studio quality headphones are expected to deliver superior sound clarity.

Roc Nation’s Aviators will be available in June.

For more info visit http://www.skullcandy.com/rocnation