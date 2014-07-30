What Divorce? Beyoncé’s Favorite Hue Is Jay Z Blue

Over the last few weeks, the Internets have been set ablaze with rumors about a divorce between Beyoncé and Jay Z. Media outlets like New York Post have claimed to know someone that knows someone that knows the Hip-Hop power couple is on the path to marital destruction.

Rumor has it that once Hov and B close out their On The Run tour, their last stop in Europe will simultaneously mark the end of their union. Not dramatic at all. Yet, Beyoncé seems to be responding to the public with quite a cryptic message.

On Tuesday (July 29), the Queen took to her Instagram and shared with nearly 15 million fans the perfect photo op of her husband and baby girl. The pic shows Jay Z holding Blu Ivy as the two frolic in the sands. Their beach really is better.

And the caption was only the perfect quote. “My favorite hue is JayZ Blue,” she wrote, borrowing a lyric from Hov’s verse on Jeezy’s “Go Crazy” single.

See for yourself below. Give us your two cents in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram