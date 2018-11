Two days before the fifth annual OVO Fest, Drake and October’s Very Own present their 2014 OVO Fest collection.

The line, consisting limited edition shirts, hoodies, shorts and a swagtastic snapback, is available at the OVO pop-up shop in Toronto, August 1-9, and at The Molson Amphitheatre during the festival.

See store address below. Peep collection modeled by PARTYNEXTDOOR on the following pages.

—

Photos: October’s Very Own

