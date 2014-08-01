Joey Bada$$ Stars In No Regrets Short Film [VIDEO]

Joey Bada$$ and Green Label take their collaborative relationship to another level with a new short film titled No Regrets.

Partially set in the Pro Era rapper’s native Brooklyn and laden with Hip-Hop moments, the reasoning behind the flick’s title becomes more apparent as the story develops. Bada$$ plays one of two lead characters — the other is from the year 2062. Needless to say that these two men share something, but we won’t give that away.

For details, watch No Regrets below. It was filmed by Rik Cordero and scored by producer Statik Selektah. Share your thoughts in the comments.

http://player.ooyala.com/iframe.js#pbid=556f8260656c47a4ab49bf6f2dde85f3&ec=IwajBkbzrkE6RszACbl78zmharUv5TNX

—

Photo: Complex