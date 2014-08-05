French Montana – “Hot Ni**a (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Like it or not, Bobby Shmurda’s “Hot Ni**a” is still setting the streets ablaze. See proof in the remixes that have released and those that are forthcoming.

Today, French Montana becomes the latest known name to deliver a verse on the Jahlil Beats-produced cut. “Made my first mil, start tweaking hoe/ And told my old b*tch I ain’t speaking hoe,” the Bronx native raps, citing his thoughts on his estranged wife. The remainder of his bars cover all of the typical rapper cliches and big up his incarcerated partners in rhyme Max B and Meek Mill.

Stream French Montana’s “Hot Ni**a (Remix)” below.

Photo: Instagram